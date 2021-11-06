From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the fuel tanker explosion in Freetown, Sierra Leone, in which at least 99 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The Nigerian President, expressing the sympathies of the entire nation, consoled with the Government and people of Sierra Leone over the tragic incident which occurred late on Friday when a fuel tanker exploded following a collision, and the subsequent rush of a crowd of people to the scene to siphon off the leaking petrol.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said he was anguished by the loss of lives and injury to so many. He offered condolences on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria to the bereaved families, the Government and people of Sierra Leone and wished the surviving injured an early recovery.

