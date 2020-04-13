Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhamadu Buhari has extended the current 14-day federal restriction order across some parts of the country – Lagos and Ogun States and the FCT – by an additional 14 days.

He said the decision became necessary having considered the briefings and report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered.

He said the approach to the virus remains in 2 steps: “First, to protect the lives of our fellow Nigerians and residents living here and second, to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners.

“With this in mind and having carefully considered the briefings and Report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. I am therefore once again asking you all to work with Government in this fight.”

Mr Buhari stressed that the public health response to COVID-19 is built on his administration’s ability to detect, test and admit cases as well as trace all their contacts, adding: “While I note some appreciable progress, we can achieve a lot more.”

The President said the cessation of movement, physical distancing measures and the prohibition of mass gatherings remain the most efficient and effective way of reducing the transmission of the virus.

According to him, “by sustaining these measures, combined with extensive testing and contact tracing, we can take control and limit the spread of the disease.”

He added that he has signed the Quarantine Order and additional regulations to provide clarity in respect of the control measures for the COVID-19 pandemic which will be released soon.