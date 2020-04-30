Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Professor Keme Pondei-led Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from May 1 to December 31, 2020.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the extension is to cover the period of the forensic audit of the NDDC, earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council, under the chairmanship of the President.

The statement reads: “In the same vein, President Buhari equally approved that the NDDC provides intervention support to complement efforts of the Federal and state governments against further spread of COVID-19 in the nine states of the Niger Delta region, N6,250,000,000.00 only.

“The materials and supplies are to be done through the Emergency Procurement method as provided in Sections 42(b) (c) and 43 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.”