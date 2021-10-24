From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Justice Samuel Omotunde Ilori, the 9th Chief Judge of Lagos State, will be remembered for pioneering the use of technology in court proceedings in the country.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said this while extending his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Justice Ilori.

The President said he joined the Lagos State Government, the Bar, and the National Judicial Council in mourning the eminent jurist, who started his career as a Pupil Counsel at the Federal Ministry of Justice in 1965 and later transferred his service to Lagos State, where he rose through the ranks to the position of the Chief Judge in 1996.

The President noted that Nigeria’s judicial system was richer by the brilliant contributions of Judges like Ilori.

