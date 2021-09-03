From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, as a dedicated public servant, saying that the nation’s COVID-19 management under him is worthy of praise.

President Buhari said this in his congratulatory message on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted Buhari as saying that “since his appointment as SGF, my respect and admiration for Mustapha have grown ever stronger and deeper because of the passion and energy with which he does his job.”

He said “Mr. Mustapha is a remarkably competent person who enjoys the confidence and support of his colleagues,” and commended him for “playing a big part in the nation’s unparalleled success in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Buhari urged “other public servants to borrow a leaf from Boss Mustapha who does his job with passion and amazing talent for details.”

