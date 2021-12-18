From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the virtues of the late Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu, Eze Bernard Enweremadu, describing the late monarch as a reputable King in Igbo land.

Buhari stated this during the burial of the late paramount traditional ruler of Ngwa land, at his Ahiaba Ngwaukwu Autonomous Community in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State.

Represented by the Minister of State for Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, Buhari said Enweremadu “served the state and the nation in many capacities, leaving a legacy of fairness and charity”.

While condoling with the family and state over his demise, the president urged the children of the deceased to emulate the foot prints of their late father who he said had much prestige and swag.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan in a tribute said Enweremadu was a true patriot who served the state and nation with zest.

Similarly, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, said Enweremadu was “a first class grade of contemporary Nigeria traditional ruler”.

He condoled with the family and state over the death of the late monarch.

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu said the Ngwa nation, Abia State and Ndigbo in general, had lost a great hero in Enweremadu’s death.

He said Enweremadu was an epitome of dignity, and humility who sacrificed so much for the advancement of Ngwa nation and Abia state. Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, described the late monarch as the symbol and embodiment of Ngwa tradition. Former Governor and Senator representing Abia Central, Theodore Orj said the late monarch was “one of the brightest satellites in the firmament of traditional rulers”. First son of the deceased, Hon Christopher Enweremadu, described his late father as a man of peace and a role model.

The former Abia House of Assembly Speaker and incumbent Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, promised to uphold the ideals of his father, while thanking all those who came to identify with the family in their moment of grief.

Some of the dignitaries at the funeral were former Governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha; former Deputy Governor, Acho Nwakanma; Senator Nkechi Nwogu; and Senator Emma Nwaka.

Traditional rulers from across the state were also at the burial in their numbers.

Aged 77, at 33, the late monarch ascended the royal throne on October 23, 1976, to become the 13th Traditional Head of Ngwaland, and died on January 17, 2021 after 44 years on the throne.

The monarch had 14 wives and over 70 children, but is survived by 10 wives and 66 children.