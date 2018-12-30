Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

All is now set for the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari in Anambra State tomorrow for the Idegwu festival.

Those expected in his entourage are the Ministers of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) as well as Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige.

The host is Governor Willie Obiano, while former Chief of General Staff (CGS) in Nigeria, Ebitu Ukiwe would be the special guest of honor. Preparato- ry to the event, the traditional ruler of the kingdom, Igwe Godwin Nnaemeka Obiora, Saturday, held the community’s Ofala festival in readiness for the occasion.

On Friday, the community held its mass return at the expansive popular Oye market square, with assorted masquerades from far and near in attendance, which resulted in gridlock in the area.

Speaking with reporters yesterday at the Achina Idegwu Day celebration, the Chairman of the organising committee, Nze Modestus Umenzekwe, said it was all about celebration of the community’s birthday.

He said it was a period to chart a new course for the community by professionals, academia, government representatives and business men both at home and abroad.

The event which takes place every three years in the kingdom is being considered by the people to be every seven years from next time.

However, Umenzekwe and other elders of the community, including 84 year old Nze Nnebelam Onyetusionwu and Igwe Obiora, said there was no fetish act attached to the festival, adding that it was meant to celebrate the birth of Achina, which was bequeathed to them by their fore fathers.

Special Assistant to Obiano on Political Matters, Anayo Okpalaeke, disclosed that the’ iti omu’ and ofala before the event on Friday and Saturday respectively were to herald the Achina Idegwu festival.