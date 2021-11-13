President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated former Director-General of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr Olusola Omole, on his 70th birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message issued by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, the president joined the family and friends of the public communication expert to celebrate him.

Buhari congratulated the former director-general for many achievements, noting that he had a vast experience in journalism.

The president also noted that Omole worked with Daily Times of Nigeria and the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (now Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria).

He added that Omole worked in the public affairs unit of Chevron Nig. Ltd.

He said that Omole brought his experience, network and passion to bear on NTA, with many reforms that repositioned the media house for modern digital broadcasting with rich contents.

The president prayed for Omole’s good health and greater service to God and mankind. (NAN)