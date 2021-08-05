President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Founder/Chairman of BUA Group and Chairman France-Nigeria Business Council, Abdul Samad Rabiu on the occasion of his 61th birthday.

The President extolled the business mogul and extraordinary philanthropist for his leadership quality and compassion through his proactive protective measures against COVID-19 he helped to put in place, including social protection for the poor and needy at a time when a lot of families are struggling to cope with the effects of the pandemic.

Buhari commended Alhaji Rabiu for complementing government efforts at job creation, poverty reduction and economic stability through his diverse investments spanning key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

