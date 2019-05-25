President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the wife of late legal luminary and human rights activist, Mrs Ganiyat Fawehinmi, on her 70th birthday.

A statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, said the president joined family and friends Mrs Fawehinmi in the joy of celebrating another auspicious milestone.

The President believed the matriarch of the Fahewinmi family epitomised the resilience, wisdom and loyalty that drives every nation to greatness.

He particularly saluted her for carrying on with the work of charity and sacrifice, and standing by reason, justice and truth that characterized her husband’s life.

According to him, “As Mrs Fawehinmi turns 70, her zeal to see a better life for Nigerians, especially the poor and underprivileged remains indelible, underscoring the many risks involved, pains suffered and the frustrations she has endured in seeing that the country turns out greater.”

The President commended Mrs Fawehinmi for always sharing her experience, insights and wisdom with upcoming leaders, and inspiring many to live for the greater good of humanity.

While recalling their meeting at the State House when she picked a posthumous award (GCON) for her husband, Buhari prayed that almighty Allah would continue to strengthen her and bless her family.

(NAN)