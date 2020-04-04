President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with renowned academic and prolific writer, Prof. Olufemi Obafemi, on his 70th birthday, April 4, 2020, congratulating him for distinguished career and contribution to nation building.

The President, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, noted that Obafemi’s contributions had earned him numerous recognitions and awards within, and outside the country.

He also affirmed that Obafemi’s versatility and resourcefulness in the literary world as a poet, dramatist and English Professor, had been generously used to improve administration of education in Nigeria.

He, therefore, commended his admirable ability to hold the mirror before society for corrections through his plays, poems and newspaper articles.

According to him, the scholar’s willingness to accept invitations for national service, and make available his vast experience and wisdom remains commendable, especially in strategic places like the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), National Commission for Museums and Monuments and some of the nation’s universities.

President Buhari extolled Obafemi’s passion for research, creative spirit and organisational skills.

The President felicitated with family members, friends and professional associates of the scholar, praying that almighty God would grant him longer life, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation.

Obafemi, a former President of Association of Nigerian Authors, was the only recipient of the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) in the Humanities for 2018, (NAN)