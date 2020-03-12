Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The Federal Government has officially flagged off this year’s Argungu Festival” Automobile Rally which will be done predominantly by locally manufactured and assembled vehicles.

President Muhammadu Buhari while speaking on the enormous potential of the Nigeria’s tourism sector after the flag-off at the Eagles Square, Abuja, said his administration was ready to develop the sector as well as the automotive industry which is capable of generating billions of dollars annually for the country.

Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, said the introduction of local content in this year’s festival explained government’s priority attention on Made-in-Nigeria goods and products.

“The Federal Government will continue to give the necessary support for the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival and all other festivals in the country in a bid to boost tourism. We are committed to diversifying the economy through industrialisation and tourism,” he said.

He noted that all vehicles for the rally were locally assembled in Nigeria, which was part of efforts to boost and showcase Nigeria’s automotive industry.

In his welcome address, the Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, said the Argungu Festival will serve as an avenue to showcase Nigeria-produced and assembled vehicles.

Mr. Aliyu said the NADDC would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to develop Nigeria’s automotive industry in line with international best practice.

“The Argungu Motor Rally is the premier motor sport in Nigeria, and this year it is being run with nothing but vehicles assembled in Nigeria. We are very excited about this because it is an invaluable opportunity for Nigerians to be shown the high quality, durability and ruggedness of these locally assembled vehicles.”