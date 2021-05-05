From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms the killing of 11 people in Gwer West Local Government of Benue State and the reprisals on innocent people by mobs that blocked roads to unleash terror and violence.

A statement by Garba Shehu, said Buhari regretted the victims died due to no fault of theirs.

President Buhari also deplored the killing of innocent people in Anambra State by mobs, saying “in both cases innocent people were killed through no fault of theirs. Violence on innocent people by anybody and any group is unacceptable and indefensible.

“Hate and bigotry have eaten so deeply and violates the sanctity of life. If we allow this culture of violence to go unchecked, such mobs would destroy law and order,” he said.

The President urged leaders of ethnic and religious groups “to play their own roles constructively in controlling their followers or members, in order to support the government’s efforts for sustainable peace.”