From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, left for London, United Kingdom, for a two-week routine medical checkup.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari left Abuja to participate in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEPat 50), scheduled for March 3 to 4 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The theme of the special session is “Strengthening UNEP for the implementation of the environmental dimension of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.”

He would proceed to London at the end of the event. His last visit to London for medical check-up was in June 2021.

Adesina said Buhari is attending the event sequel to an invitation extended to him by Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Buhari is expected to deliver the national statement of the country and participate in high level dialogue sessions on the environment at the event. He is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.