Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, depart for Amman to honour an invitation by King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan to participate in the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa holding at the Dead Sea, Jordan.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari will deliver an address at the opening of the plenary alongside King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres. He will later join world other leaders at an informal gathering at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with some world leaders on the sidelines of the forum.

President Buhari will proceed to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday to participate in the 9th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting holding between April 8 and10.

Adesina said Buhari who was invited by His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rachid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai, as guest of honour, will deliver the keynote address with the theme “Mapping the Future of Foreign Direct Investment: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalisation.”

According to the organisers, the meeting is “the largest gathering of corporate leaders, policymakers, businessmen, regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, leading academics and experts showcasing up-to-date information, strategies and knowledge on attracting FDI.”

Adesina said the meeting is seeking to explore investment opportunities in more than 140 countries, connect businesses and countries willing to engage in sustainable partnerships with investors.

Buhari will be accompanied on both trips by governors Abubakar Badaru, Abiola Ajimobi and Yahaya Bello of Jigawa, Oyo and Kogi states respectively.

Others on the entourage include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), and other top government officials.