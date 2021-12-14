From Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Muazu Jaji Sambo from Taraba State as minister to replace Mamman Saleh. Saleh served as Minister of Power from August 2019 to September 2021 before he was sacked by President Buhari.

The nomination of Sambo was contained in a letter sent to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and read on the floor of the Senate Tuesday.

In a separate letter, the president also nominated National and Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

With the new nomination of a National Commissioner from Delta State, representing the South-South, the chances that Lauretta Onochie, who was rejected earlier in the year by the Senate, may be considered foreclosed.

Onochie is an aide to President Buhari on new media. She was accused by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other shareholders as a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The controversies that trailed her nomination eventually led to her rejection by the Senate.

In a letter sent to the Senate, those nominated are Mohammed Haruna (Niger State), North Central National Commissioner; Mrs May Agbamuche Mbu (Delta State), South-South National Commissioner; Okeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia State), South East National Commissioner; and General AB Alkali (retd), (Adamawa State), North East National Commissioner.

