From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is frustrated over the successful trip of its presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to the United States of America.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this, yesterday, at a press briefing in Abuja, stressed that this is the reason the federal government has resorted to mudslinging at the former vice president.

The PDP spokesman was reacting to a statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed that Atiku will be questioned over his alleged involvement in the collapse of Bank PHB, once he returns from his US trip.

Ologbondiyan, who is also the director of Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO), said Atiku has no hand in the issues that allegedly led to the collapse of Bank PHB. He stated that the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) should know that Nigerians have seen through their lies, fabrications and frustration, noting that the plot against Atiku is dead on arrival.

“The world already knows that this attempt to mudsling our presidential candidate is coming out of President Buhari’s frustration over Atiku Abubakar’s successful outing in the United States, for which the Buhari Presidency has gone into full hallucination. While we understand that President Buhari and his dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC) are jittery over Atiku Abubakar’s soaring popularity ahead of the elections, it is reprehensible that Mr. President will descend abysmally low to fabricate outright lies and falsehood in a bid to discredit a more qualified and acceptable presidential candidate.

“The PPCO makes bold to state that Atiku Abubakar has nothing to do with the alleged issues leading to the collapse of Bank PHB, but is an honest and hard-working Nigerian who has no skeleton of any sort in his cupboard, unlike President Buhari, who is now entangled in series of corruption allegations,” he stated.

The opposition spokesman noted that even the Chairman of President Buhari’s Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, had said the Presidency has searched everywhere and could not find anything incriminating against the former vice president.

Ologbondiyan noted that, “if anything, the PPCO will want President Buhari to open the books and provide explanation for the N9 trillion stolen under his watch as Minister of Petroleum Resources as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo.

“President Buhari should as well, allow an open inquest into the alleged involvement of his relations in the N1.032 trillion alleged corrupt acquisitions in 9Mobile and Keystone Bank PLC.”