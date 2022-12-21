From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government has made good its promise to the 1994 Super Eagles team who took the 5th position and highest African football team as it handed over the houses promised them by the military president, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

The keys to houses were given to

Mutiu Adepoju, Ike Shorumu, Finidi George, Akin Amao—-a doctor in the team in fulfillment of the promise that was made to the team 28 years ago by the Federal Government.

Adewale Adesokan a beneficiary of the National Housing Project of the Federal Government also received his key. Works and Housing Minister, Mr Babatunde Fashola who handed over the keys at the project site in Onidundu in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State was represented by the Federal Controller of Housing in the state, Mr. Gbolahan Jacob Adesola.

The Minister disclosed that four Nigerians in the state have fully paid for their houses. He, therefore, encouraged other Nigerians to seize the opportunity to become house owners by subscribing through the Ministry’s portal: https:/no.worksandhousing.gov. ng.

Fashola said the portal was opened to avail members of the public equal opportunity to apply for and own their own houses without discrimination or artificial obstacles. He added that interested members of the public could apply through the mortgage bank as well.

In a statement, Fashola said that buying a house in the National Housing Project, (NHP) has an advantage over what is obtainable in the market as the payment options are really flexible.

“The advantage of owning a house in NHP include well-spaced site such as one bedroom unit which is about 60 – 70 square metres, two bedroom unit, which is 76 – 103 square metres and three bedroom units. That is 110 – 137 square meters.

” These are extremely generous spaces when compared to what is available in the market” he said

Earlier, Oyo State Governor, Dr. Seyi Makinde who was represented by the state Commissioner of Land Management, Segun Olayiwola expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for undertaking the project. He noted that the project will no doubt ease the housing problem in the state and the country at large.

The governor stated that it was in recognition of the immense benefit that the project could bring to the people that the state government donated the land for the construction.

The permanent secretary of the

ministry, Mr. Bashir Nura Alkali who was represented by Mr Raymond Ogunlewe said the Federal Government inaugurated the NHP for the construction of affordable and acceptable houses nationwide as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s developmental agenda of addressing the housing needs.

The permanent secretary added that the ministry had successfully constructed housing schemes in 35 states in the country. He also said the housing types comprise two bedroom, three bedroom semi- detached bungalows and

condominiums.

Alkali disclosed that the houses were built in cognisance of the culture and climatic peculiarities of the regions while upholding the tenets of building, energy and efficiency code being championed by the ministry.

Responding, the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to God for making it possible and praised the Federal Government for the execution of the project.