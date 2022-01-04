From Desmond Mgboh, Kano, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Okwe Obi, Abuja

Prominent Nigerians and groups, including President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Senate Chef Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, are among those who have condoled with the Kano State and the family of Tofa over the demise of the former presidential standard bearer of the National Republican Party (NRC) in the June 12, 1993 election, Othman Bashir Tofa.

The elder statesman, who passed away in the early hours of yesterday, at the Aminu KanoTeaching Hospital, Kano, has been buried at Hajj Camp cemetery on Airport Road in Kano according to Islamic rites after a funeral prayer conducted by the Chief Iman of his residential mosque, Habib Shehu, who was joined by hundreds of sympathisers and well wishers.

President Buhari, in a statement by Garba Shehu, said the late politician was not only a promoter of Islamic culture and civilisation but also noted for his untiring commitment to public enlightenment and unafraid to speak truth to power.

“He was, till the end, a patriot to the core. He envisaged a better Nigeria for all. We pray this dream and collective aspiration and necessary commitment will not go with him. We owe it to his memory and to the nation.”

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in a condolence message by the Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, described Tofa as an outstanding statesman whose contributions to democracy and nation-building would be remembered for a very long time.

The governor said he started assuming leadership responsibilities at an early age, right from when he was elected councillor in Tofa, in his late 20s.

He said as a businessman, trader and philanthropist, Tofa had touched the lives of many people, especially the down-trodden members of the society.

“The legacy of his political beliefs and triumphs will be important footnotes in the literature of Nigeria’s government and politics for generations yet to come” said the statement. He was a great man, a quintessential democrat and outstanding statesman who has left very bold prints both on the politics and political history of Nigeria,”the governor said in the statement.

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, described Tofa’s death, as the exit of a political icon.

The ruling party boss and Yobe State governor equally condoled with the government and people of Kano State.

In a statement by Mamman Mohammed, director general, Press and Media Affairs to the party chairman, Buni said Nigeria lost the late politician at a time the country’s democracy needed his wise counselling.

“He was an iconic politician who shares the values of politics as a call to service, to promote good governance and to improve the lives of the electorate.

“Tofa was a fine gentleman, a true democrat and a nationalist with a definition of politics as a tool for service delivery,” Governor Buni said.

He prayed Allah to grant him eternal rest in Aljannatur Firdausi and to grant his family, associates and the people of Kano State the fortitude to bear the loss.

In his reaction, former Abia State governor, Dr. Kalu, described the death of Tofa as a huge loss to the country.

While acknowledging the noble contributions of the late politician to nation-building through various platforms, he said the deceased was a statesman, philanthropist, and strong advocate of democracy.

The former governor conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Kano State, Emir of Kano and Kano Emirate Council over the irreplaceable loss.

The Senate chief whip prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and make al-Jannah Firdaus his final abode.

“I condoles with the government and people of Kano State over the passing of former presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention in the June 12, 1993 election, Tofa. The late politician played noble roles in the social, economic and political development of the country. He was an astute politician who championed a positive cause for the society. His demise is a huge blow to the political class and Nigeria in general. I urge the Tofa family to uphold the good deeds of their patriarch.”

Kalu also conveyed his condolences to friends, associates and followers of the deceased.

CNG’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement, yesterday, said the group owes immeasurable gratitude to Tofa, whose leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the interests of the people of northern Nigeria, and citizens of Nigeria, have few parallels.

“We mourn the passing of this great man from whose life and works we have drawn inspiration and we must strive, in all we do, to live by the personal and social values and standards he lived and set for himself,” he said.

He said Tofa was a passionate believer of the organic links between generations who was always available for young people.

“The North certainly lost a great statesman, but the youths lost a mentor, a guardian, a living history and an embodiment of all the exemplary qualities young northerners should strive to achieve.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to overlook his shortcomings, forgive his gentle soul, admit him to Jannah and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

ACF, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, described Tofa as a successful businessman from Kano State who invested his time, energy and money during the formative stages of the Forum.

“We are happy to say that up to his death, he identified with the ideals with which the ACF was founded. Tofa was a man of many parts. Sometimes, a national politician, community leader or an international businessman.

“We condole with his immediate family, the Kano business community, Kano ACF chapter, Kano State government for the loss of their eminent son, Tofa,” the group said in the statement.

Atiku, former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Tofa was a thoroughbred democrat whose contributions to the growth of democratic governance in Nigeria is invaluable.

The former vice president said Tofa was a politician who believed in the power of ideas and ideologies and was never associated with political violence or any other anti-democratic behaviour.

“His style of politics and the panache with which he engaged political opponents will remain classical in Nigeria’s political history and are worthy of emulation by contemporary political actors and the future generations.”

For Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, Tofa was a committed Nigerian who throughout his more than 40 years of active partisan in politics demonstrated strong belief in politics of accommodation and consensus building.

He commended his “politics without bitterness” and strongly recommended such disposition to politicians of today in the “interest of peace, unity and harmony of our dear country even as we approach the 2023 general election.”

Former commissioner for Information and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Vitalis Ajumbe, in a statement in Abuja, described Tofa as a man of peace, who believed in one Nigeria and good governance.

“Tofa was a man of peace and a deep religious man who could hardly harm an ant

“He was a good friend of the South East, a firm believer in the handshake across the Niger, which he demonstrated by choosing Sylvester Ugo, as his vice presidential candidate in the 1993 presidential election,” he said.

Ajumbe said he has dlost a personal friend, mentor and political ally.

NEF said death of Tofa and Datti Ahmad would be felt.

While describing Tofa as a consummate politician and unparalleled businessman, it noted that Datti lived a selfless life and helped members of his community.

Its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement said: “The North has lost an indefatigable defender of its dignity and values. Nigeria has lost an illustrious son, a consummate politician who was denied the opportunity to provide leadership with the annulment of the presidential elections In 1992.

“The Forum lost a loyal founding member, a firm believer in responsible and visionary leadership.

“Tofa was the embodiment of the best combination of private enterprise and unparalleled philanthropy. His landmarks in Kano and the national economy will match the best.

“History will record that Tofa’s life was well spent in the service of God and fellow humans, and he will continue to be an inspiration to many generations of Nigerians.

“The Forum also condoles with the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, the people of Kano and Nigerian Muslims over the demise of Datti Ahmad.”