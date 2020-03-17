Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, met with the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the exclusion of the South-East zone from the N22.7 billion loan approved for the Federal Government by the senate.

South East Senate Caucus led by former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, last week Thursday met with the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, to air their grievances over the exclusion of the zone from the loan.

They decried the exclusion of the South East Region from the first loan obtained from China for the railway estimated at $2 billion. They lamented that the zone was also excluded from the over $5 billion loan for the Eastern Railway Corridor, which runs from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri and from the South South through North Central to the North East.

The South East senators also met with the Speaker Gbajabiamila, to register their complaints on the exclusion of the zone from these federal projects.