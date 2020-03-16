Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari met on Monday with the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the exclusion of South-East zone in the N22.7 billion loan.

The South-East Senate Caucus led by former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, had last week Thursday met with the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, to air their grievances over the exclusion of the zone from the loan.

They had complained that the South-East had been excluded from the first Chinese loan for the railway put at close to $2 billion. They noted that the zone was also excluded from the over $5 billion loan for the Eastern Railway Corridor, which runs from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri and from the South-South through the North-Central to the North-East, saying the region was excluded from the second Chinese loan.

The South-East senators had also met with the Speaker to register their grievances.

A source says that Buhari and Gbajabiamila also touched on the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) party over the fate of national chairman Adams Oshiomhole.