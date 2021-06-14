From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

De facto Customary Government of Biafra, led by Asari Dokubo, has flayed President Muhammadu Buhari for describing Igbo as a dot in a circle.

The group, in a statement by the Head of Information and Communication, Uche Mefor, said the president’s statement clearly demonstrated his intent for a genocidal action against Ndigbo.

Mefor said: “President Buhari’s statement that the Igbo (whom he referred to as Indigenous People of Biafra are ‘a dot in the circle’ is an unfortunate manifestation of his insatiable desire, genocidal intent and ethnic cleansing of the Igbo Biafrans.”

He said the ongoing militarisation of the entire Igboland and the launch of operation restore peace in both South South and South East is a recipe for his commencement of that genocide and crimes against humanity which he alleged could not complete between 1967 and 1970.

“This is also reminiscent of the description by Leon Mugesera of the Tutsis in Rwanda as ‘cockroaches’ that must be exterminated in the build up to the horrific genocide in that country in 1994.

“This existential threat which Buhari represents to the entire population is not only for the Igbo in South East but everybody in the South South and should be ignored to the consternation and chagrin of all.

“That is why it is not going to be taken for granted. Hence, self-preservation which is the greatest unconscious and innate human response to danger remains the safest fallback for the population of both the South East and South South.”

Mefor, therefore, called for the collaboration of the South South and South East against the threat by the president.

“The unity of these two regions of Biafra at this particular point in time cannot be overemphasised. All stakeholders and particularly the political class must stand with their people and defend their collective interest.

“They must think beyond 2023 and save themselves from the impending genocide and crimes against humanity. Let us make that sacrifice and make sure South East and South South are protected and insulated from the invaders,” he said.