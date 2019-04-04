Godwin Tsa, Abuja
The National Judicial Council (NJC) said it has sent its report on the petitions brought against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen and that of the Acting CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other groups to President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration.
The Council, however, said it was not appropriate to release the report of its investigations to the public before conveying it to the president.
Besides, the Council has also refrained from taking a decision on the allegations of non assets declaration against Justice Onnoghen, which is currently a subject of litigation before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).
The decisions were reached after an emergency meeting of the NJC which reconvened, yesterday, to decides on the report of the five-man committee set up to investigate petitions against Justice Onnoghen and the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.
A statement by the NJC Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye read: “Council decided that the allegations relating to assets declaration that were levelled against Hon. Mr. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON, were subjudice and therefore abstained from considering them.
“Council reached a decision on the petitions written by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others and conveyed its decision to President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Council also resolved that, by the nature of the decision reached, it would be inappropriate to publicise it before conveying it to Mr. President.”
Onnoghen was suspended on January 25, 11 days after his trial on alleged false asset charge began at the CCT on January 14.
President Muhammadu Buhari said he decided to suspend Onnoghen from office after he was served an order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal pending the final determination of his false assets declaration case before the tribunal.
According to Buhari: “The nation has been gripped by the tragic realities of no less a personality than the Chief Justice of Nigeria himself becoming the accused person in a corruption trial since details of the petition against him by a Civil Society Organization first became public about a fortnight ago.
“Although the allegations in the petition are grievous enough in themselves, the security agencies have since then traced other suspicious transactions running into millions of dollars to the CJN’s personal accounts, all undeclared or improperly declared as required by law.
“Perhaps, more worrisome is the Chief Justice of Nigeria’s own written admission to the charges that he indeed failed to follow the spirit and letter of the law in declaring his assets, citing ’’mistake’’ and “forgetfulness’’ which are totally unknown to our laws as defences in the circumstances of his case.
“One expected that with his moral authority so wounded, by these serious charges of corruption, more so by his own written admission, Mr. Justice Walter Onnoghen would have acted swiftly to spare our Judicial Arm further disrepute by removing himself from superintending over it while his trial lasted.”
Following the outrage that greeted his travail, the Federal Government had argued that Onnoghen was not removed from office but only suspended.
The NJC sending its reports on Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen to President Buhari,is simply tantamount to the Judiciary subordinating itself to the
Executive Branch of our Federal Government.
But constitutionally, the three Branches of our Federal Government,the Executive, Judiciary and the Legislative are co-equal and of course, independent of one another.
Thus, to start with, it ain’t the prerogative of the President to have dared to fire our Chief Justice in the first place.
Come to think about that, the reason why President Buhari’s fired His Lordship
Walter Nkanu Onnoghen and subsequently replaced him with his Fulani Kinsman,Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad,is quite obious and it does stink to high heavens.
That illiterate son of an undocumented cattle driver alien from Meredi,Niger Republic,Mallam Múhammadu Buhari, was simply preparing the way to rig the recent Presidential Election and to get away with it all.
Having said that however,I am in no way trying to exnorating His Lordship, Chief Walter Nkanu Onnoghen from the charges pending against him.
Bu all the same,the due process must be followed , as laid down by our Constitution.
Since his take over of the Presidency from his predecessor,Prof.Goodluck Ebele
Jonathan,Mallam Muhammadu Buhari has broken all the norms of our Democratic Institutions .
A case in question is President Buhari’s reported endorsement of a confessed
Logistic Chief and the Director of Operation of the Boko Haram Jihadist Killer
Squads,Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, as a new President of the Senate.
But in circumspection,the president ought to be well advised about the reactions of the relatives of Boko Haram victims,when Mallam Mohammed Ali Ndume was busy offering logistics and directing the operations of those barbaric murdering campaigns of the Boko Haram Jihadists.
What about the feelings of Christians, whose hundred places of worship were then bombed and destroyed during those Jihadist campaigns?
And come to think about the bloke; the bloody fucking Senator is a bigamist pedophile, who married and ravaged (raped rather) his two wives,when they were still underage primary school girls.Lol!
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!
All Hail Biafra,our God’s own Land of the rising Sun!!!
Isn’t it possible that President Buhari’s firing of His Lordship, Justice Walter
Nkanu Onnoghen, was a preemptive witch-hunt or rather vendetta against a
presumed future opponent of his plan to rig the recent Presidentia Election?
Thus, President Buhari immediately replaced Justice Onnoghen with his Fulani
Kinsman,Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad,who would like Justice Sheik
Ahmed Lemu scuttle any case that might crop up , vis-a-vis, Buhari’s well laid plan to rig the recent Presidential Election.
Justice Sheik Ahmed Lamu’s Panel on Buhari’s ordering of the Lynchings
and Election Massacres of Christians and Youth Corps of Southern Christian
extractions after the 2011 Presidential Election,which Buhari lost to Prof.
Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.
Sheik Ahmed Lemu simply squashed the case for his Fulani Kinsman,Mallam
Muhammadu Buhari then.
President Buhari’s purported fight against corruption has been very selective
at best and borders on vindictiveness and vendetta against his opponents and
critics real or imagined.
One might wonder why the President and his men, have swept the Abdulrahman Mainagate Case under the carpet?
That was the case,in which at the behest of the President himself,the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, along with the Chairmen of EFCC and CCT, Ibrahim Magu and Justice Danladi Umar, travelled all the way to to Dubai and smuggled the wanted fugitve , Mallam Abdulrahman Maina to Nigeria.
After sharing Mallam Maina’s Police Pension loots with him ,they reinstate
him into his previous post and indeed with propmotion too.
That was a brazen breach of the norms of our Democratic System of Justice.
Even the case of Buhari’s dubious authorization of a $25bn Petroleum
Exploration Scam to the NNPC seems to have been relegated into an oblivion too.
What about President Buhari’s noncommital to the report of his family’s
virtual take over of Etisalat and Keystone Bank?
Where did the monies for the acquisitions come from ojare?
Nigerians are simply scandalized by President Buhari’s hackneyed and perfidious braggadocio of corruption fighting.
Oh dear! What a crying shame.What a rotten failed Banana Republic,our
country has indeed become under this Tyrant,called Mallam Muhammadu Buhari.
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Buhari’s Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!