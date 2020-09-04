President Muhammadu Buhari and his Ghanaian counterpart, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, are expected to grace the 13th annual Bankers Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), in collaboration with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), slated for September 15 and 16, 2020

This was disclosed by the CIBN President and Chairman of Council , Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, at a briefing Tuesday in Lagos.

According to him, for the first time in history, the Institute is adopting a hybrid approach to the conference which will take place simultaneously in Lagos and Abuja through Zoom teleconferencing . “In line with the theme, Facilitating a Sustainable Future: The Role of Banking and Finance , participants will evaluate the role of the Banking and Finance Industry in engendering an inclusive sustainable growth as well as offering a direction on how to reposition the industry for relevance in the new world order, by leveraging on digitalisation to boost Nigeria’s economy”

He explained that the conference would bring together prominent bankers; major economic players, captains of industries, regulators, policy makers, members of the academic community and other stakeholders in the banking and finance industry.