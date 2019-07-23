President Muhammadu Buhari, has directed the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order in the FCT.

He gave the directive after the IGP briefed him on the security situation in the country, especially the activities of the IMN.

Speaking to State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the IGP said:”The president asked us to make sure we provide security for every citizen of this country and not to leave any space that will make some group of people that will lead to break down of law and order. So, the charge by Mr. President is that we must provide security for every Nigerian.

“Specifically we briefed him of the incessant acts of trouping out of this group of people, protesting here and there. We briefed him on the fact that we have been able to curtail their excesses and to let him understand that everything is under control.”

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has accused members of the IMN of burning down two of its ambulances at the Agency’s Emergency Response and Ambulance Bays (ERABs) in Abuja.

In a statement in Abuja, Head of Media and Public Relations of the agency, Malam Sani Datti, said “This is to confirm that ERABs of the NEMA located on Ahmadu Bello Way beside the federal secretariat was attacked today with two vehicles burnt down. The attack was carried out by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria commonly known as Shi’ites.”

Datti explained that the affected vehicles were the Mobile Intensive Care Unit, which was a life support ambulance, and a multi-purpose Response Intervention Van, adding that the ERABs were situated at the location for timely response to emergencies and disasters to reduce loss of lives and property.

He said the Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja, had while inspecting the damage, noted that the burnt equipment were very expensive and would cost tax payers a lot of money to replace.