President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered service chiefs to deal ruthlessly with terrorists, adding that they should be more decisive and not spare anyone unlawfully wielding AK47 weapon.

He gave the directives after he received briefing from service chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor.

Buhari condemned the bombing of the passenger train, describing it as a “matter of grave concern.”

He also directed immediate conclusion of all processes for the implementation of the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for the Abuja to Kaduna railway line and extend it to cover the Lagos-Ibadan railway line.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, said Buhari directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation management to speedily repair the damaged lines and resume normal service without delay.

The president charged the law enforcement chiefs to bring back all passengers kidnapped and ensure each of the terrorists was hunted down and made to face justice.

“No one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom.”

Addressing State House Correspondents shortly after the meeting with the president, Irabor assured that the military and other security agencies would not rest on their oars until everywhere is secured.

“The challenge of insecurity is a constant one and so the defence and security agencies need to be on their toes 24/7. This is unfortunate and we believe that the lessons out of this are what we need to build upon going forward. I can perhaps use this opportunity and reassure the nation that based on the president’s directive, we will take every necessary action, not just to apprehend those behind this dastardly act but for them to also face justice. Going forward, certainly there will be greater security for the nation and I will like to urge everybody to go about their normal duties,” he said.