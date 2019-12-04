In recognition of his outstanding contribution, ingenuity, and selfless sacrifice towards the improvement of Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) infrastructure to boost safe flight operation in the Nigerian airspace, President Muhammadu Buhari, has conferred the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award on the Director of Safety Electronics and Engineering Services, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Farouk Ahmed Umar.

A statement by NAMA, yesterday, said Farouk received the award at the National Productivity Day Celebration organised by the National Productivity Centre, Abuja.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Buhari tasked the awardee to redouble his effort towards making Nigeria a better and more productive country. In his remarks after receiving the award, Farouk said the recognition by the President would galvanize him to work harder for the development of NAMA.

“The lesson of this recognition is that hard work pays, and would surely be rewarded in the fullness of time,” Farouk said.

According to the citation by the National Productivity Centre, Farouk’s recognition by the President came on the heels of the installation of critical navigational aids like the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Doppler Very High Omni-Directional Radio Range (DVOR) in some strategic airports in the country which he spearheaded. He was also honoured for his commitment towards ensuring that NAMA attained its statutory mandate through his engineering know-how and application of new technology based on best practices and international standards.