Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, to make good governance a priority and to leave a lasting and favourable legacy.

He gave the charge while congratulating him on his 60th birthday.

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “Life is the most invaluable gift from God and we should use our birthday to thank our creator and reflect on life, with humility.”

The president wished the governor more years and good health and advised him “not to rest on his oars because the task of fulfilling campaign promises is even greater than the campaign efforts.

“I urge you to make good governance your watchword because your good performance will be the yardstick by which your tenure will be judged for years to come. I wish you happy birthday and more prosperous years ahead.”

Similarly, the president has congratulated foremost advertising practitioner and Chairman of Troyka Holdings, Biodun Sobanjo, who clocked 75.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari joined the media and adverstisng industry in celebrating the marketing communications consultant for the many years of lofty achievements and investments that has created jobs, equipped many with skills for start-ups and attracted the global spotlight.

He noted that Sobanjo carefully and painstakingly explored advertising as a profession and business, and diligently mentored many to follow his steps by creating a learning hub and supporting academic institutions with ideas and facilities.

The President expressed the believe that as Sobanjo turns 75, his wealth of experience and knowledge will continue to inspire more people into entrepreneurship, especially in the creative industry which has turned more dynamic and vibrant with many opportunies for the adventurous.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant the advertising expert longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep investing in the country and her citizens.