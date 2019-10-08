Fred Itua, Abuja

Despite the existence of the Communication Service Bill in the Senate, which intends to place a 9% tax on Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded an amendment Bill to the National Assembly to raise Value Added Tax (VAT) on products from 5 to 7.5%.

The President made the disclosure on Tuesday when he presented the 2020 budget before a joint session of the National Assembly.

He said the proposed VAT increment will give more funds to the three tiers of government to provide physical and other infrastructure to Nigerians.