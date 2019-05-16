Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja, today, to perform Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Presidency said, yesterday.

Umrah is an optional but recommended pilgrimage to Makkah; that can be made at any time of the year.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Buhari accepted the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to perform the lesser hajj.

“To this effect, the president, accompanied by close personal aides, will embark on the journey, today.

“He is expected back in the country on Tuesday, May 21,” Shehu said.