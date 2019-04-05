Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari departed the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, yesterday, for Amman, to honour an invitation by King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, to participate in the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa, holding at the Dead Sea, Jordan.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari will deliver an address at the opening of plenary alongside King Abdullah and United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, and join world economic leaders in an informal gathering at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with some world leaders on the sidelines of the Forum.

President Buhari is expected to proceed to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Sunday, where he would participate in the ninth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting.

The meeting starts on April 8 and ends on April 10.

Adesina said Buhari, who was invited by the UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rachid Al Maktoum, as guest of honour, will deliver the keynote address under the theme: “Mapping the Future of Foreign Direct Investment: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalisation.”

According to the organisers, the meeting is “the largest gathering of corporate leaders, policymakers, businessmen, regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, leading academics and experts showcasing up-to-date information, strategies and knowledge on attracting FDI.

Adesina also added that the meeting seeks to explore investment opportunities in more than 140 countries, connect businesses and countries willing to engage in sustainable partnerships with investors.

Buhari was accompanied on both trips by governors Abubakar Badaru, Abiola Ajimobi and Yahaya Bello of Jigawa, Oyo and Kogi states, respectively. Others on the entourage were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (retd), and other top government officials.