President Muhammadu Buhari, was on Friday represented at the inauguration of upgraded Abu-Huraira Mosque and the wedding Fatiha of Alhaji Umarun Kwabo’s daughters in Sokoto State.

At the event which was graced by the governors of Sokoto, Niger, Jigawa and Deputy governors of Kano and Sokoto, the president was represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi.

Also in attendance was Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, Sen. Adamu Aleru, Sen. Ahmad Yarima, former governor of Sokoto State Attahiru Bafarawa, the Sultan of Sokoto and emirs of Kano and Bichi among other dignitaries.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two daughters, Nabeela Ummarun-Kwabo and Aisha Ummarun-Kwabo were married to Musa Zangon-Daura, the son of former Minister and Kabir Bayero, the son of emir of Kano respectively.

Earlier in his Friday summon, the Chief Imam of the Mosque, Prof Mansur Ibrahim charged politicians to ensure politics with dignity and respect to one another.

According to Ibrahim, the peace and unity of the country is non negotiable but necessity for all citizens.

“Our leaders should always fear Allah and recall that the responsibility bestowed on them will be accounted for on the day of judgment.

“Today we are in a political era, an era which politicians continue to empower youths for their selfish interest, an era in which the leaders continue to encourage corruption.

“This is an era in which the public continue to remain in fear of any eventuality and an era in which the truth is hidden by leaders and the journalists.

“As such, I urge all of us to fear Allah and always remember that there will be day in which we will all account for what we have done,” he said.

The Chief Imam prayed Allah to restore peace and unity in Nigeria and provide ways of more development in the country. (NAN)