President Muhammad Buhari, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Senator Kola Balogun and others have extolled the virtues of Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi Ajagungbade III, Soun of Ogbomoso, who joined his ancestors at 95, yesterday.

The remains of the Soun habe been buried at a vault in the palace according to Islamic rites.

News of the Soun’s demise was announced by Dr. Aderemi Oyewumi on behalf of the family

“With total submission to the will of Almighty God and on behalf of Gbagun Ruling House, we announce the death of our Father, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, CON, CFR, Soun of Ogbomosoland who passed away in the early hours of Sunday, 12th December, 2021, marking the end of 48 years of a glorious reign.

“Kabiyesi is survived by wives, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren,” he said in a terse statement.

Born on May 27, 1926 to the Gbagun ruling house of royal family of Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oyewumi’s reign for 48 years brought robust development to Ogbomoso and environs.

President Buhari, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, said Oyewumi’s reign reinforced the town as a land of peace, accommodating and a bastion of history and tradition.

He affirmed that the deceased would forever be remembered for his counsel and commitment to the unity and harmony within the ranks of the traditional rulers.

He urged sons and daughters of Ogbomoso land to be consoled with the fact that Oba Oyewumi accentuated his reign with the development and progress of the community through enduring peace and extension of hands of fellowship to peoples of other lands.

Left lasting impact

– Makinde, Lalong

Governor Makinde described him as a quintessential oba, man of peace and passionate supporter of development, who used his wealth of experience to develop Ogbomosoland over the past decades.

“Though, Kabiyesi lived up to the age of 95, his death at this time is still a huge loss to the state and the traditional institution, because he has created a vacuum, not only in Ogbomosoland, but also in the entire state and the nation.

“In Kabiyesi, we had a quintessential monarch, who loved and worked for peace and development.

“In his years on the throne of his forebears, Oba Oyewumi made a lasting impact on Ogbomosoland and by extension Oyo State.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Oyo State, I hereby express our heart-felt condolences to the immediate family of the departed monarch and the people of Ogbomosoland,” Makinde said.

Governor, Simon Bako Lalong said the demise was also huge loss to Plateau State as the late Kabiyesi spent his formative years in Jos where he founded many businesses as well as built strong relationships which he continued to maintain after ascending the throne.

He said during his tenure as chancellor of the Plateau State University, Bokkos, the late Soun of Ogbomosho inspired the institution to grow and become one of the leading state universities in Nigeria with rapid expansion of infrastructure, research and student experience.

True father of all -Tinubu

Former Lagos Governor and All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu hailed bhim as a highly reverred traditional ruler who worked for peace, unity and development in Ogbomoso, Yorubaland and indeed in Nigeria and had a remarkable reign, lasting 48 years.

“Bolstered by his business background, Kabiyesi had a deep passion for growth and development in Ogbomoso. It was, therefore, no surprise that commercial and business activities blossomed in the city during his time on the throne.

“As a first class traditional ruler, Kabiyesi also worked for peace and unity not only in Ogbomoso and Yorubaland, but also across the country.

“He was a true father of all. I had a personal relationship with Kabiyesi. He was a fountain of wisdom and intellect from whom I benefited.”

Minister, Akala, Balogun, Buhari, Alli mourn

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, Senators Kola Balogun and Abdulfatai Buhari and Chief Sharafadeen Alli, also extolled his virtues.

Dare, in a statement he personally signed, described described the late oba as “a leader with capacity, influence, affluence, wisdom and the architect of modern day Ogbomoso”.

Dare, who hails from Ogbomoso, and holds the title of Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland, said the late traditional ruler was committed to the welfare and development of the town, adding that he was a lover and promoter of sports.

He said his reigns brought peace and stability to the people of the town, adding it placed Ogbomoso on a higher political pedestal, both at the state and national levels.

Dare said that the late Soun was known for his sagacity, humility, wisdom and cosmopolitan attributes.

Former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala of Oyo State said he would be sorely missed as a great man of exemplary character, a witty, never compromising King and a man who held on the noble virtues of culture and tradition till he breathed his last.”

Also, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, described Oba Oyewumi as a no-nonsense and disciplined traditional ruler during his lifetime.

“The death of Soun signals the end of a glorious era in Ogbomosoland and indeed Yorubaland. Ogbomosoland has lost a quintessential Oba, who distinguished himself as a true heir to the throne of his ancestors. It is so sad that we lost Oba Ajagungbade at the auspicious age of 95, when his abundant elderly, native and ancestral experience is required by all and sundry.

“We lost a great businessman and a genuine patriot, who did all within his means and power to transform Ogbomosoland. His 48years reign no doubt put Ogbomoso on the pedestal of socio-economic development.”

In his condolence message, Balogun (PDP-Oyo South), said: “Baba was an epitome of what the traditional institution truly represents. He elevated the traditional throne, both in character and with his gait and poise.

“He truly worked for and preserved the Yoruba culture and tradition. He was a success in all ramifications.

Also, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North), in a statement he personally signed, said: “We’re surely going to miss our revered royal father for his unique commitment and dedication to peace and unity throughout his reign.”

He said the late oba facilitated several developmental projects, which culminated into the rapid growth and development of the ancient Ogbomoso city.

“In fact, it is not an overstatement that our father was synonymous to development.He was a reliable, honest and trustworthy leader, who committed his soul to serving the entire people of the city,” Buhari said.

