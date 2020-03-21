As a stakeholder in the Nigerian Project and a minister of God, I want to call on the federal and the state governments to urgently proffer immediate solutions to the plight, pain and agony the masses are going through.

Nigerians are facing hard times, and we now hear unpalatable news of terror, anguish, sadness, kidnapping, bare-faced wickedness and of hopelessness, such that frustration is written on the faces of many people. There are dashed hopes; thus it has become clear to many people that there is no solution from man, but the only solution to the numerous problems and hardship facing mankind is in the Almighty.

Furthermore, most Nigerians are enduring much pain and suffering in the face of abject lack of electricity to power their homes, the high cost of foodstuff, joblessness, incidence of high poverty and hunger as all these have overbearing and negative multiplier effects on the people’s livelihood. I also want to point out that government should make some moves to salvage the situation and ensure that the nation is healed.

Many people who placed their trust and hope in earthly authorities have had their hopes dashed, and the horrendous hardship and challenges the world is experiencing today is the fulfillment of the Scripture.

Nevertheless, we need to admonish Nigerians that they should not dwell in hopelessness to the point of seeking solution to their problems in the wrong quarters as the situation demands divine intervention. Also, we need not shed innocent blood in our desire to make it in life.

Nigerians are hereby urged to always respect constituted authority rather than wishing them evil. Thus, we should trust in God for the country to overcome its socio-political, economic and spiritual

challenges.

Also, the Federal Government needs to declare a state of emergency on unemployment even as governments at all levels must put in place sound economic framework to tackle unemployment.

To better the society, I want to quote the Bible in 2 Chronicles 7:14 “If my people who are called by name, shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my

face, and turn away from their evil ways, then, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land.” And in Psalm 4:3, tne Bible further says that God

is not only happy with the godly, His ears are ever attentive to his prayers. Again, in Psalm 32:6, the Bible says, “For if only we are determined to seek His face with prayer and supplications, God is willing and able to turn around the situation of our great country for good and as the great Shepherd of the Flock, He will not only guide and lead us, but also respond to all our needs, concerns, and challenges, whenever we converge in fellowship with Him.”

• Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi, Assistant General Evangelist, CAC Worldwide and General Overseer, CAC Reformation Land, wrote from Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.