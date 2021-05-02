From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Bishop of the Egba Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt. Revd. Emmanuel Adekunle, has described the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led Federal Government as clueless, causing the country the present insecurity and economic woes.

Adekunle stated this at the Third Session of the 15th Synod of the Diocese of Egba with the theme: “God Our Foundation and Salvation.”

The cleric further noted that the country had been drifting helplessly since 2015 from Boko Haram insurgency to banditry, high profile armed robbery, arson and kidnapping armed Fukani herdsmen, without corresponding action from the leadership.

While lamenting the spate of killings, kidnappings and the worsening insecurity across the country, he berated President Muhammadu Buhari for surrounding himself with “people who are hiding the true state of the nation from him.”

The cleric, therefore, urged governments at all levels to collectively stand against insurgency and other forms of criminalities.

In his remark, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, commended the Anglican Mission for its contribution towards the development of education and humanity.