Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman, Innoson Group of Companies Nigeria limited, says the Federal government, under President Muhammadu Buhari, has given enormous patronage and support to his firm, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM).

Chukwuma made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Nnewi, Anambra.

He also named Enugu, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Anambra, Gombe, and Bauchi as well as Nigeria Military among the states buying Innoson vehicles.

Chukwuma further told NAN that if patronage is given to his firm, IVM is sustained, the firm could transform Nigeria into vehicle manufacturing hub in Africa in no distant time.

“I can say that Innoson vehicle manufacturing is doing well, especially with the level of patronage and support the company is enjoying under the present Federal government.

“I must equally say that some state governments like; Ekiti, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Kogi, Gombe, Anambra and Bauchi are giving us a great boost.

“As at today, Innoson vehicles are being used in some West African countries like Mali, Sierra Leone and Ghana and some Nigerians residing abroad return home to purchase our vehicles”, he said.

Chukwuma said that his vehicle factory had the capacity to manufacture all brands of vehicle, adding that he hoped to expand the company, soonest.

He said that apart from doing well in production capacity, the company recently employed between 7,300 and 7,500 workers to boost production capacity.

“With more support and patronage from Nigeria, we hope to expand our vehicle manufacturing firm to help provide more employment to our youths.”

Chukwuma, who responded to question on the performance of youths from Niger Delta trained under the amnesty programme by his firm, described most of them as highly talented.

“Some of the youth of the Niger Delta whom we trained are very talented, after their training, we retained some of them and they are part of the success story of Innoson vehicle manufacturing can boast of today”, he said.

On the recent report that Ananmbra lawmakers rejected Toyota Prado Jeep and demanded for Innoson products, Chukwuma said he knew nothing about the report.

He, however, said “Anybody, including the Ananmbra lawmakers is free to buy any brand of vehicle of his or her choice.

“As we speak, Anambra Government ordered for 40 vehicles which it fully paid for and we hope to deliver them to the state by next week.”

Chukwuma said he enjoyed very warm relationship with Gov. Willie Obiano and his government, saying that he was willing to leverage on the relationship to impact positively on the state.(NAN)