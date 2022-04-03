Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has been overwhelmed by insecurity.

Obasanjo was reacting to the recent Kaduna train attack where eight persons were reported dead and many others injured, saying that Nigerians travelling are no longer safe on the road, in the train and at the airport

He spoke while he played host to a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dr Ugochukwu Williams, at his Penthouse residence within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He called for concerted efforts to stem the tide of insecurity in Nigeria, regretting that the Buhari administration had been overwhelmed by the situation.

However, he charged Nigerians not to allow the present situation to overwhelm the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He explained that no individual can claim he has a solution to the challenges facing the nation, saying that that was why he receives anybody who visits him with open arms.

“The situation we are in this country is not a situation where one man will say yes, he has a solution, unless we are deceiving ourselves. I believe we need to sit down collectively and look at the situation,” the Balogun Owu.

Obasanjo described the situation as one “where you are not safe on the road, you are not safe in the train, you are not safe at the airport.”

“That shows a very serious situation,” the ex-President lamented.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He suggested that “all right-thinking Nigerians must know that we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration,” warning, however, that “we should not allow that situation to overwhelm Nigeria.”