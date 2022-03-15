From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has, again, lampooned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, describing it as a lame duck, bare-footed, incompetent and visionless.

Governor Ortom, who stated this during a press conference at the Government House in Makurdi, yesterday, also advised President Buhari to resign his position and hand over to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, without any further delay.

“I call on President Buhari to resign and hand over to his second-in-command. Anyone who is deceiving Mr. President that he has performed well is a lair. President Buhari, you have not performed well.

“I will continue to say the truth even against threats to my life. Nigerians are suffering in every aspect of life. Some are even committing suicide because life has now become so unbearable in Nigeria,” Ortom said.

While lamenting the current deteriorating state of the nation, Ortom blamed the Buhari-led administration for what he described as ineptitude and inaction in addressing the challenges facing the country.

Listing cases of insecurity, disunity among other challenges, the governor warned that if those who should speak out against the current situation in the country failed to do so, the country may go from bottom to underneath under President Buhari.

“The APC-led government has completely failed to fulfil the promises it made to Nigerians in 2015. I was part of the people who elected President Buhari and we worked very hard for it.

“I have not seen the level of nepotism that is done in this administration. We have never seen this level of disunity, insecurity and we have not witnessed the economy going down the way it is doing. People are keeping quiet but I have called this press conference to let Mr. President know that things are not going well in this country,” he said.

The governor, who posited that the primary responsibility of any government is security of lives and property of its citizenry, regretted the continued attacks and killing of innocent Benue farmers by militia herdsmen and the inability of the Federal Government to stop the attacks.

He, however, commended security agencies who, he said, have continued to do their best in securing the state and have even lost over 100 personnel in the process between 2017 and now.