President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Dr. Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka Orjiako (popularly known as A.B.C Orjiako), Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, as he turned 61 on October 1, 2021.

The president in a statement saluted the orthopaedic and trauma surgeon-turned entrepreneur, major player in the indigenous oil and gas industry, and renowned philanthropist, for the efforts of his company to meet the energy transition and power targets of the country.

President Buhari congratulated the Orjiako family, friends and associates on the happy occasion, praying for long life, good health, and greater strides for the astute investor.

