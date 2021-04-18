From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari looking has congratulated the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith on his 75th birthday.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari described the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and ex-head of the Lagos State Security Council as an outstanding officer who had served Nigeria with great zeal.

The President noted that as the Chairman of the PSC, Smith bears the tremendous responsibility of modernizing our police force in a way that reflects the hopes and aspirations of the citizens and wishes him the very best in carrying out the task.