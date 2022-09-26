President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated former Minister of Steel Development, Paul Unongo, on his 87thbirthday.

Born on Sept. 26, 1935, Unongo, belongs to the Kwaghngise-Anure-Abera ancestry, in Turan, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue.

In a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina on Sunday in Abuja Buhari rejoiced with the elder statesman for a life of service to the nation and humanity.

The president hailed the political leader for his principled and philosophical outlook on life.

According to him, Unongo guides his choices in business, politics and governance, with a preparedness to give more than he receives, and spend his time and resources in improving the lives of others.

Buhari, therefore, noted the sacrifices, selflessness and resilience of the nationalist, who worked many years as a banker, before returning to school to obtain his B.SC, M.SC and doctorate in Experimental Psychology in Canada and London.

Unongo returned to Nigeria to lecture in the university and contributing to major political and constitutional reforms.

The president said he celebrated with Unongo’s family members, friends and associates, praying that the almighty God would continue to bless and keep the political leader and his family. (NAN)