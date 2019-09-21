President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with renowned evangelist and Christian gospel musician, Joseph Adebayo Adelakun, popularly known as Ayewa, on the celebration of his 70th birthday.

The president congratulated the retired soldier-turned-musician, and lauded him for using spiritual music to contribute to the emergence of a better society.

The vehicle of music, President Buhari notes, is one that commands the attention of millions of people, and the fact that Evangelist Adelakun has used his natural endowment to serve God can only be handsomely rewarded here, and in the hereafter.

The president wishes Ayewa longer life, greater grace, and more rewarding service, as he serves the God he loves so much.