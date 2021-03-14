President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Rev. Felix Omobude, a former National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), on his 75th birthday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, the president joined family and friends to celebrate with the servant of God.

Buhari noted that Omobude had spent more than 40 years preaching and teaching the gospel and meeting the needs of others.

The president congratulated Omobude, the General Superintendent of Gospel Light International Ministries (New Covenant Gospel Church), for his service to the country and humanity.

He also saluted him for leaving all other pursuits to accept the call of God and working tirelessly to improve the lives of others.

Buhari noted the investments of the visionary leader and his ministry in the educational sector, with marked difference in encouraging many to study Science and Technology-related courses.

He said this was inspired by Omobude’s belief that more creativity and innovation in the sector would drive national development.

The president prayed for more blessings of longer life, good health and strength for the former President of PFN. (NAN)