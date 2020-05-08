President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with elder statesman, Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas on his 81st birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, the president joined family members to celebrate the renowned leader who served the country as minister in four ministries.

The president saluted Graham-Douglas for his many sacrifices in promoting good governance in Rivers.

Buhari noted that the elder statesman worked assiduously as Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Culture in the state, before moving to the federal level to serve as minister in four ministries between 1989 and 2001.

Graham-Douglas had served as Minister of Social Development, Youths and Sports in 1989, Minister of Aviation in 1990, Minister of Labour and Productivity in 1999 and Minister of Culture and Tourism in 2000.

The president said the former minister left enduring legacies in every position he served in government, particularly in aviation, where he oversaw the deregulation of the sector.

He said Graham-Douglas made the aviation sector more market driven, competitive and accessible for local and international investors.

Buhari said the elder statesman’s investment in encouraging good leadership, promoting democracy and sharing his wealth of wisdom and experience with younger political actors would always be remembered and appreciated.

The president prayed for more strength and good health for the former minister. (NAN)