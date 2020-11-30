By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prof Jerry Gana on his 75th birthday, commending him for a life of service to country, humanity and God, with many reasons to be thankful.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joins family, friends and associates of the scholar, politician and administrator, who came into national and global limelight at an early age, and passionately threw himself into public service, working variously as head of institutions, including Directorate of Food, Roads and Rural Infrastructure (DFRRI), Mass Mobilization for Social Justice and Economic Recovery and Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Information and Culture and Cooperation and Integration.

He expressed the belief that Gana’s zeal to see the country grow clearly distinguishes him, urging more commitment with his experience, knowledge and wisdom.

The President prayed that the former Minister will continue to find favour with God for longer life, good health and strength.