Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, of Deeper Life Bible Church as he turns 78 years old.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, said the president recalled his meeting with Kumuyi, at the State House, Abuja, last October, during which the latter shared deep insights about the country, and how he prayed with him, and for the entire country, particularly in respect of the then forthcoming general elections.

President Buhari applauded the divine wisdom, and temperate nature which Kumuyi exudes at all times, and prayed that God will give him longer life, and greater grace to serve God and humanity.