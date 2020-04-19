President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Maradin Katsina and District Head of Kurfi in Katsina State, Alhaji Ahmadu Kurfi, on his 90th birthday.

The President’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

The president lauded the traditional ruler for his meritorious service to the nation, working as Permanent Secretary, Secretary of the National Population Commission and Executive Secretary of the Federal Electoral Commission.

He also saluted Kurfi’s diligent and adventurous spirit, which saw him joining the public service in 1951.

He noted that Kurfi had worked as a classroom teacher, and variously worked with the Katsina Native Authority, Northern Nigerian Government, Northern Nigeria States Produce Marketing Board, and as an electoral officer in the elections that heralded independence in 1959.

According to the President, Kurfi’s investments in the nation and humanity will always remain relevant, especially in the sharing of his vast experience and wisdom in seven books, mostly on electoral matters, that had since become reference materials for individuals and institutions.

The statement particularly quoted President Buhari as praying the almighty God to strengthen the nonagenarian and grant him good health.(NAN)