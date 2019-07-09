President Muhammadu Buhari has sent greetings to the family of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme on the 85th birthday of his wife, Mrs Beatrice Chigozili Ekwueme.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari joined the family in celebrating the matriarch.

The President noted that Beatrice’s wisdom, strength and support for her late husband had continued to inspire and resonate, especially her dedication to the service of God and making life better for others.

READ ALSO: New NNPC head Kyari meets with Buhari in Aso Rock

He congratulated the former Vice President’s wife for her resourcefulness, diligence and discipline in raising a strong family of nation builders as her children had taken up many responsible positions in the country in teaching, coaching and mentoring.

According to him, as Mrs Ekwueme turns 85, her contributions to the nation will always be remembered, most significantly her unwavering commitment to the grooming of the younger generation to make education a priority, and cultivate virtues of humility, patience and hard work.

The President prayed for longer life for the matriarch of the Ekwueme family and God’s blessings of good health.

(NAN)