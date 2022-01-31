From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned songwriter, singer and journalist, Onyeka Onwenu, on her 70th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joins the entertainment industry in sharing the joyous occasion of the birthday of the multiple award-winning artiste and actress for leading a life that keeps inspiring both the old and young.

The President affirmed that Onwenu’s creativity, sincerity of purpose and diligence continue to bring glory to the country, starting out as an NTA presenter and reporter that caught the world’s attention by putting a spotlight on corruption in the 80’s, and releasing songs with great social and moral impact.

President Buhari said he also felicitated with the former Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of National Centre for Women Development and Chairperson of Imo State Council for Arts and Culture for the fresh ideas and institutional reforms she brought into public service, passionately creating and pursuing a vision for a better life for many.

He expressed the believe that as the journalist and activist turns 70, her many recognitions and awards, at home and abroad, were well deserved, particularly in directing her energy into global movies with historic contexts, and sharing the gospel of Christ.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will continue to bless Onwenu, singer of “One Love’’, who is also known as the “Elegant Stallion’’, with long life and good health.