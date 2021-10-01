President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, Dr. Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka Orjiako (popularly known as A.B.C Orjiako), on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

A satemenr by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, said President Buhari “salutes the orthopaedic and trauma surgeon-turned entrepreneur, major player in the indigenous oil and gas industry, as well as renowned philanthropist, for the efforts of his company to meet the energy transition and power targets of the country.

He said President Buhari congratulates the Orjiako family, their friends and associates on the happy occasion, “praying for long life, good health, and greater strides for the astute investor.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.